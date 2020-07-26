Society slipping further into criminal abyss, says Fitz Jackson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on National Security, Fitz Jackson, says the killing of accountant Steven McPherson is heartbreaking and has added yet another repulsive stain on the social fabric of our society.

The incident happened in St James on Wednesday afternoon while McPherson was trying to protect his daughter from abductors.

The Opposition spokesman said this killing has again underscored the urgent need for the Government to develop a plan to curb the raging criminality that has engulfed the nation as it slips further into the criminal abyss.

"No one is safe; neither the citizens nor the police, who are tasked with the responsibility of protecting the nation from the criminal monsters who killed Mr McPherson because they wanted to violate his daughter sexually," Jackson stated.

He noted that data from police sources show that thirteen people were killed in the 48 hours between Wednesday evening and Friday night, with nine of the cases occurring in communities under states of emergency (SoEs).

The shadow minister said the Andrew Holness-led administration's dependency on SoE has left communities wide open to criminal attacks as security forces personnel are stretched thin beyond their capabilities in too many make-shift posts.

"What the SoE has done is to lock the security forces into a static position while allowing criminals the space to roam the communities, at will. We cannot protect our people this way," Jackson said.

"The attack on a police party last month in Horizon Park, resulted in three lawmen dead and two more seriously injured. This week another attack on the security forces on Constant Spring Road resulted in two more lawmen being wounded. It is time we take back the initiative from the criminal elements and make them unsafe.”

The Opposition spokesman further appealed for the police to be correctly outfitted with protective gear and other necessary resources to ensure that they can efficiently and effectively respond to any challenges posed by criminals to the state.

"Criminals must not be allowed room to attack any Jamaican without an immediate response to their actions. We cannot continue to lose our law-abiding and innocent citizens, like McPherson to the wiles of criminals," he lamented.

The shadow minister offered condolences on behalf of his party to the McPherson family and to all the other families that are mourning loved ones because of criminal violence.