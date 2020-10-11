Software developer missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police are seeking the public's help to locate 27-year-old software developer Andrelle Thompson, who has been missing since Friday, October 9.

He is of brown complexion and medium build.

The police said Thompson was last seen at home about 6:00 pm and has not been heard from since.

All efforts to contact him have failed.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.