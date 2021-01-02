Soldier, teen charged with murdering another soldier
BYRAM, New Jersey (AP) — A Fort Drum soldier and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in the murder and kidnapping of a 20-year-old soldier found buried under snow in northern New Jersey.
Pvt Jamaal Mellish, who is said to be Jamaican, and the 16-year-old boy, whose identity has not been released, were charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, second-degree weapons charges in the death of Cpl Hayden Harris, the New Jersey Herald reported.
Harris' body was found in Byram Township, according to the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office.
Harris, of Guys, Tennessee, had been stationed at Fort Drum in New York since July 2019. Family friend Claire Hallissy said Harris was known in his hometown as “Opie” for his red hair, his infectious smile and his one passion: to join the US Army.
Township firefighters discovered Harris with a gunshot wound to his head on December 19, a day after he was reported missing from Fort Drum. Firefighters were on their annual Santa ride through the township when they discovered the scene.
The Sussex County Prosecutor's Office coordinated with the Army and New York officials to bring charges.
Mellish is being held in military custody in Oneida County, New York. The 16-year-old suspect is being held in a juvenile detention facility, the prosecutor's office said. No additional information was released on the teen.
First Assistant Prosecutor Greg Muller said that Mellish has not yet been extradited and does not have an attorney listed in New Jersey as of Tuesday.
