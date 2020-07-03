Soldier among two people shot in August Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is now in hospital in critical condition following a reported shootout with gunmen in the area of August Town known as 'Vietnam' last night.

A civilian from the community is also in hospital with gunshot wounds, with residents claiming that he was shot in error by a member of the JDF team.

Two high-powered weapons, an AR15 assault rifle and a shotgun, plus 19 rounds of ammunition were also seized in the community yesterday.

According to the JDF, about 9:45 pm, a team of soldiers, which was operating as part of ongoing operations in the community, came upon a group of men at premises on Bedward Crescent.

The JDF said the men immediately opened fire on the soldiers leading to a firefight. During the exchange, the soldier was shot in the abdomen. He was rushed to the University Hospital of the West Indies where he underwent emergency surgery. The soldier is currently in intensive care awaiting further surgeries.

The JDF added that a male from the August Town community has since turned up at the UHWI, suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. He is being questioned by the police.

However, residents in the area allege that the man was shot by a member of the JDF while watering his plants. The residents say the man ran after he was shot and made his way to the hospital.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing both shootings and residents claim more than 60 spent shells were found at the scene.

August Town has been a hotbed on gang violence over the past month with at least six persons, including two teenaged boys, shot by gunmen in the past seven days.

Numerous anti-gang operations and patrols have been conducted in the past weeks as the security forces target gangs and other criminals in the community.

Arthur Hall