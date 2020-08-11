Soldier charged for pointing gun at girlfriend's head
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier has been arrested and charged in relation to an incident that took place in Bridgeport, St Catherine on Saturday, August 1.
Thirty-seven-year-old Omar Hinds, who is of Gibraltar Heights, Annotto Bay, has been charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm.
Lawmen said that about 12:45 pm, Hinds and his girlfriend were involved in a dispute.
It is alleged that he pointed his licensed firearm at the woman's head and threatened to kill her. A report was made and Hinds was arrested the same day and charged following an interview.
His court date is being finalised.
