Soldier charged for pointing gun at girlfriend's head

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier has been arrested and charged in relation to an incident that took place in Bridgeport, St Catherine on Saturday, August 1.

Thirty-seven-year-old Omar Hinds, who is of Gibraltar Heights, Annotto Bay, has been charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm.

Lawmen said that about 12:45 pm, Hinds and his girlfriend were involved in a dispute.

It is alleged that he pointed his licensed firearm at the woman's head and threatened to kill her. A report was made and Hinds was arrested the same day and charged following an interview.

His court date is being finalised.