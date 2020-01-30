Soldier freed of sexual assault, gun charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaica Defence Force soldier who was on trial for sexual assault and gun charges was freed last Thursday.
The 53-year-old soldier was accused of assaulting a woman at gunpoint at his home in St Catherine last August.
During a three-day trial last week, the soldier testified that on the night in question he did not know that anyone was at his home and upon hearing strange sounds in a section of his house he pulled his weapon to guard against the intruder, only to discover the young woman performing sexual acts on herself.
The army man said he recognised her as someone he had seen in the company of his wife before.
Angered by what he saw, he chastised her and told her that he was going to report her to her mother.
During cross examination by defence attorney Peter Champagnie, the young woman admitted that the soldier did tell her that he was going to report her to her mother but in the same breath denied performing any sexual acts on herself.
In addressing the court, Champagnie submitted that the complainant's evidence was contradictory and referred to other portions of her evidence.
After deliberating, the judge found the soldier not guilty on all charges.
Racquel Porter
