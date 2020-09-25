Soldier killed in Clarendon operation

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A Jamaica Defence Force private was killed in Milk River, Clarendon last night, OBSERVER ONLINE has confirmed. Full details are not available at this time, but the officer was reportedly shot in the head. More information later.

