Soldier robbed of gun, phone in downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaica Defence Force soldier was last night robbed of his licensed firearm in a Mother's store in downtown Kingston.

An incident report from Central Police Station said the complainant was walking in South Parade towards the bus terminus when he saw three men, one of whom was armed with a hand gun, running towards him.

The police said the soldier, fearing for his life, ran in a westerly direction and entered the fast food store at the intersection of Beckford and Orange streets in a bid to escape.

The men gave chase and followed the soldier into the restaurant, walked up to him and identified themselves as police officers.

One of the men grabbed him by the waist and upon realising that he was armed with a firearm, removed the complainant's licensed Glock 17 9mm pistol loaded with a magazine containing 17 cartridges. They also stole his Samsung Galaxy S8 cellphone.

The police put the value of the gun at $155,000 and that of the phone at $35,000.

The incident reportedly occurred at 7:40 pm.