Soldiers arrested following shootout with narcotics police in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica—Two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers were last night arrested after they challenged the police in a shootout during a narcotics operation in Gutters on the border of Manchester and St Elizabeth.

Acting commander for the St Elizabeth police, Deputy Superintendent Leroy Minott, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the soldiers were intercepted by the police shortly after 9:00 pm.

“The police did a narcotics operation where a JDF vehicle was intercepted [and] it turned out to be two JDF soldiers who engaged the officers in a gun fight. They [soldiers] were subsequently apprehended. Two firearms were seized, and they [soldiers] are in custody. A large quantity of ganja was seized, over 2,000 pounds,” he said.

Kasey Williams