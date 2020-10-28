Soldiers held in St Elizabeth ganja bust formally charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Charges have formally been laid against the two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers who were arrested earlier this month following the seizure of a large quantity of ganja in Gutters, St Elizabeth.

The two, identified as 39-year-old Roan Mendez and 38-year-old Robert Smith, were charged yesterday.

The police said they were charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, shooting with intent, possession of and dealing in ganja, and taking steps preparatory to export ganja. They are scheduled to appear before the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Friday, October 30.

Mendez and Smith were arrested on October 13, when a team comprising of members of the Narcotics and Westmoreland divisions of the constabulary force and members of the JDF, acting on intelligence, attempted to intercept a minivan in which they were travelling.

According to the police, the occupants of the vehicle fired on the team and discarded a package as they attempted to flee.

The vehicle was eventually intercepted and the men, who were later confirmed to be JDF members, were arrested. Their firearms, the ganja and the minivan were seized.

The ganja weighed more than 1,500lbs and had a street value of over $6-million.

The vehicle was property of the JDF.