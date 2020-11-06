Soldiers of wars to be remembered on Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will be commemorating military personnel who died in the line of duty during World Wars I and II with a Remembrance Day Parade on Sunday.

The JDF said that the Annual Remembrance Day Service and Parade is conducted worldwide to commemorate and honour military personnel who died in the line of duty during World Wars I and II.

The JDF is advising the public and residents in and around the National Heroes Circle area, that it will be using ceremonial explosives during the ceremony. It noted that the explosions will in no way pose danger to lives or property.

Members of the public may contact the JDF at telephone number (876) 960-8776 in the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found.