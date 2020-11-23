Soldiers on ganja charges offered bail

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers charged last month with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, shooting with intent, possession and dealing of ganja, and taking steps preparatory to export ganja were offered bail when they appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court today.

The soldiers, 38-year-old Robert Smith and 39-year-old Roan Mendez, are to reappear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on January 12.

Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie told OBSERVER ONLINE that Smith and Mendez were offered bail in the sum of $800,000 with reporting conditions and stop orders imposed.

They were arrested following a joint police/ military operation that busted $6 million worth of ganja in Gutters, St Elizabeth last month.

Champagnie is representing Smith and attorney Samoi Campbell is representing Mendez.

Police reports are that about 9:30 pm on October 13, a team comprising of members of the Narcotics Division and the Westmoreland Division, assisted by members of the JDF, attempted to intercept a minivan in the area. However, the occupants of the vehicle reportedly fired upon the team and discarded packages as they attempted to flee.

The vehicle was eventually intercepted and two men — who were later confirmed to be members of the JDF — were arrested. The ganja and the vehicle the men were travelling in were seized. The vehicle is the property of the JDF.

Kasey Williams