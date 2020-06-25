Some AGMs can be held virtually, says JSE

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sixteen publicly listed companies will now be able to host their Annual General Meetings fully or partially through electronic means.

The news comes as the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) said it was successful in its application to the Supreme Court yesterday.

The JSE said it made the application because Jamaican Law requires shareholders' meetings to be held “in person”.

It said where it is impracticable for the meeting to be held in person, a court order is required to hold the meeting by electronic means.

The JSE said given the current social distancing requirements put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not possible for companies to hold meetings in person.

The companies can now hold their 2020 AGMs by live stream or broadcast using electronic means and allow their shareholders to participate and vote electronically, either before or at the meetings.

According to the JSE, companies can now also serve their shareholders with Notices and supporting documents by email, or by postings on their websites, or the JSEs website.

“As such these 16 companies who might otherwise have missed their deadlines for 2020 AGMs now have up to December 31, 2020 to call these meetings,” the JSE's statement read.

The JSE noted that companies who were not parties to the application will not be able to rely on the court order to either call their AGMs electronically or to serve notices and other relevant documents as the court order permits.

The sixteen companies are:

1. Barita Investments Limited

2. Berger Paints Jamaica Limited

3. Caribbean Cement Limited

4. FosRich Company Limited

5. JMMB Group Limited

6. Lasco Distributors Limited

7. Lasco Financial Services Limited

8. Lasco Manufacturing Limited

9. Main Event Limited

10. Mayberry Investments Limited

11. Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited

12. Supreme Ventures Limited

13. The Jamaica Stock Exchange

14. Trans Jamaica Highway

15. Victoria Mutual Investments Limited

16. Wigton Windfarm Limited