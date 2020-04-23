Some Ibex employees return to work

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A number of employees at Ibex Global have been allowed to return to work today after the Government granted exemption to several of the accounts held by the business process outsourcing firm.

Ibex disclosed on social media that six of its accounts have been deemed essential, which would allow employees to resume work at their Portmore, Waterfront and New Kingston locations.

During a press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness ordered the closure of all BPOs in the country for 14 days, effective Wednesday.

The announcement came after a spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to another call centre, Alorica.

During Monday's meeting, Holness stated that after consultation with the local BPO association, certain critical processes of the BPOs, which includes certain Government agencies, would continue under strict management.

OBSERVER ONLINE was able to confirm with the Office of the Prime Minister that it has provided a list of exempted persons who are permitted to work despite the shutdown.

According to Ibex, additional measures, such as reduced capacity at locations, have been put in place to ensure employees safety.

Employees who were already working from home should continue to do so, the company said.