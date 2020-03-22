Some Jamaicans now have up to March 24 to enter

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In a Disaster Risk Management (Amendment) Order, 2020 posted to his social media last night, Prime Minister Andrew Holness amended the principal order, the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) Order, 2020, to reflect changes to the original March 21 deadline in which Jamaica's air and sea ports would be closed to incoming passenger traffic.

The amendment makes exceptions for some Jamaicans, until March 24.

It affects those who:

Are employed on contract in overseas work programmes between the government and a foreign private sector entity or foreign government;

Jamaicans privately employed overseas and arriving in Jamaica in a group from the same overseas territory;

Jamaican holders of a seaman's certificate;

Airline crew, insofar as their admission is required to facilitate the arrival and departure of aircraft as permitted by the government;

Any Jamaican whose travel to Jamaica commenced on or before March 20 and arriving in Jamaica on or before March 23;

Any Jamaican whose travel to Jamaica as confirmed (by issue of a ticket or other document by which a person is admitted passage on board any form of conveyance to Jamaica) on or before March 20 for arrival in Jamaica on or before March 23;

Any other person or category of persons authorised by the minister responsible for immigration subject to the approval of the Cabinet.

The order stated that Jamaicans who fall under any of the abovementioned categories: