Some Manchester communities to be without water on Thursday

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Manchester residents have been put on notice about an impending water lock-off in the parish.

The National Water Commission advised today that operations at the Broadleaf Pumping station will be temporarily suspended on Thursday, June 25, 2020, between the hours of 8:00am and 6:00pm.

The disruption, it said, is to facilitate emergency maintenance work at the facility.

The communities to be affected include Ingleside, Newgreen, Hanbury, Royal Flat, Williamsfield, Williamsfield Gardens, Land Settlement, Melrose Mews, Webber Road and Comfort.

The commission apologized in advance for the inconvenience and urged customers to store water for use during the outlined period.