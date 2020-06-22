Some Manchester communities to be without water on Thursday
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Manchester residents have been put on notice about an impending water lock-off in the parish.
The National Water Commission advised today that operations at the Broadleaf Pumping station will be temporarily suspended on Thursday, June 25, 2020, between the hours of 8:00am and 6:00pm.
The disruption, it said, is to facilitate emergency maintenance work at the facility.
The communities to be affected include Ingleside, Newgreen, Hanbury, Royal Flat, Williamsfield, Williamsfield Gardens, Land Settlement, Melrose Mews, Webber Road and Comfort.
The commission apologized in advance for the inconvenience and urged customers to store water for use during the outlined period.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy