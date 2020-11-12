Some NWC phone lines down

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The National Water Commission (NWC) says that several of its offices islandwide are experiencing intermittent technical challenges with some of its telephone lines.

NWC said it is working with its telecommunication provider to have the problems corrected soon.

Additionally, a power supply outage currently is impacting the telephone lines at the company's Marescaux Road branch, Kingston.

Customers can contact the NWC by calling toll free 888-225-5692 or can utilise any of the other available communication channels for the company, such as social media or the NWC website.