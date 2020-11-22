Some Portland and St Andrew residents without water
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising its customers that operations at the Hope Bay Treatment Plant in Portland have been suspended due to a dislocated pipeline on the pumping network.
The repair is currently being carried out and is estimated to be completed by tomorrow afternoon.
Areas impacted include Hope Bay, St Margarets Bay, Little, Spring Garden, Hermitage, Union, Canewood Road, Wydah and Zion Hill
Also, the NWC is advising that a mechanical issue has forced the shutdown of operations at the Isaac Hole water supply facility in St Andrew.
Based on this situation, customers will experience no water conditions until the problem has been rectified, the NWC said.
The utility said it will provide a further update within the next 24 hours to advise of the assessed damage and possible restoration time.
Affected areas include Claypole Road, Lawrence Tavern, Burnt Shop, Unity, and Top & Bottom Track.
Where necessary, water will be trucked to affected areas, the NWC said.
