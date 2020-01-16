Some St Catherine & St Andrew communities receiving water on schedule

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says a water supply schedule is in effect for sections of St Andrew and St Catherine as of January 15.

This, NWC said, is due to a shortfall of approximately two million gallons of water per day as the Wells H facility which remains out of operation due to internal electrical challenges.

NWC said the water supply schedule is intended to alleviate service disruptions to a number of areas served by the facility until the matter is resolved.

The schedule is outlined as follows:

Sections of St Andrew — 7:00am to 5:00pm

Areas to be served: Kent Village, Spanish Town Road, Molynes Road, Washington Boulevard and sections of downtown Kingston.

Sections of St Catherine — 5:00pm to 7:00am

Areas to be served: Hamilton Gardens, Christian Gardens & Pen, Newland Road, Cumberland, Cedar Grove, Edgewater, Waterford, Gregory Park, Braeton, Braeton Relift, Independence City and Hellshire in Portmore; and Eltham Acres, Eltham, Greendale, Keystone, St Jago Gardens, Patten Park, Richard Hall, Waterloo Gardens and Ensom Acres in Spanish Town.

NWC further noted that the regulations already imposed in the region affecting Hellshire Heights and its environs remain unchanged.