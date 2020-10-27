Some corridors still closed due to floodwaters — Shaw

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Communication and Customer Service Manager at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw says many of the corridors which were impacted by landslides as a result of recent heavy rainfall, have been reopened.

Shaw noted that the agency is still waiting on floodwaters to recede so that access can be restored to some roads.

“Where it is that drains need to be cleaned, we're mindful of this and we will be proceeding to clean those drains,” he said in a video posted by the Office of the Prime Minister on social media.

“There're some areas that are naturally low-lying and we have to allow for nature to keep its course and for the waters to recede naturally,” he added.

According to Shaw, the agency responded to a number of situations across 11 of the 14 parishes.

He noted that the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine remains closed as the gorge is still being impacted by boulders and heavy siltation.

Shaw also noted that several areas in Clarendon remain impassable as floodwaters have yet to recede.

Sections of the island experienced landslide and there were widespread reports of flooding as the outer bands of Zeta, then a tropical storm, lashed the island over the weekend.

The storm upgraded to a hurricane yesterday and is currently on a path that could hit New Orleans in Louisiana on Wednesday night as it leaves Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.