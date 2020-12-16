Some critical Corporate Area roadways being repaired
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says it has started works to repair some of the worst-affected sections of critical Corporate Area roadways which were impacted by heavy rainfall and flooding during the hurricane season.
The NWA said its team is currently focused on repairing areas along the main arterial roads of Washington Boulevard, upper Waltham Park and Spanish Town Road.
NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, said that the state of the roadway in some areas has been negatively affecting the movement of particularly peak hour traffic.
“A section of Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of Cooreville Gardens was reinstated at the weekend. Preparation works are to commence shortly along Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of Development Road and Waltham Park Road near the Bay Farm Road intersection to improve the road surface and driving conditions at these locations,” the NWA said.
The agency said the repair works are being facilitated under an existing quarterly patching programme.
While other sections of Spanish Town Road are identified for intervention, the type of works required necessitates further assessment and funding, the NWA said.
