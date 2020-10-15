Some slowing in COVID-19 cases — Dr Webster Kerr
KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Epidemiologist Dr Karen Webster Kerr says there is some slowing in the number of COVID-19 cases recorded daily.
She was speaking during the Ministry of Health and Wellness' weekly COVID Conversations digital press conference moments ago.
“What has been happening is the slope or the rate of increase is slightly decreasing and slightly increasing or may be plateauing, levelling off, and I'm hesitant to say, but there is hope…there is some slowing,” Dr Webster Kerr said.
She, however, stressed that the national statistics differ from the local statistics.
“We may say overall for Jamaica it's slowing, but there are some parishes where it's increasing so we have to be mindful of that,” Dr Webster Kerr said.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, also warned citizens not to use the statistics as a reason to become complacent, but instead to remain vigilant.
