Son arrested following father's murder

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police have arrested the son of 63-year-old Pansford Thompson, who was murdered at his home in New Green, Manchester on Monday.

According to the police, about 8:40 pm Thompson was involved in an altercation when a knife was used to stab him multiple times.

News quickly spread of the murder and neighbours alerted the police. On their arrival the deceased was seen lying in a pool of blood in the driveway of his home with multiple chop wounds to the head and upper body.

The police said Thompson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the police, the son was picked up in New Green on Wednesday.