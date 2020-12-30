Son charged with father's murder
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The St Catherine North Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man with the murder of his father, 48-year-old Ragrick Queensborough, otherwise called 'Wally', of St Faith's district, Browns Hall.
Charged is Romeo Queensborough of the same address.
Reports from the Browns Hall Police are that about 3:30 pm on Sunday, both men had a dispute during which it is alleged that Romeo used a knife to stab his father to the left side of his chest. The elder Queensborough was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His son later turned himself in to the police and was charged after he allegedly confessed.
His court date is being finalised.
