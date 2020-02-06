Son denied bail after allegedly killing father

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A man accused of chopping his father to death and then soliciting the help of three people to dump the body in a canefield was denied bail when he appeared in the Trelawny Parish Court today.

Falmouth detectives charged 35-year-old Namardo Gordon with the murder of his father, 59-year-old Glenroy Gordon, on Monday, February 2, three days after his father's body was found in the canefield in a Toyota motorcar with chop wounds to the head.

Detectives also charged Namardo's common-law wife, 28-year-old Christina Cain, his uncle 40-year-old Ralston Thomas and his friend 37-year-old Andra Campbell.

Cain, Thomas and Campbell also appeared in court today. Cain was offered bail while the other two were remanded.

The domestic dispute that ended with the death of the elder Gordon was reportedly ignited when Cain accused the older man of making sexual advances towards her.

The dispute reportedly escalated, got physical and Namardo used a machete to chop his father several times, allegedly in defence of his common-law-wife. The couple then reportedly enlisted the help of Thomas and Campbell to dispose of the body.

All four are scheduled to return to court on Friday, February 14.