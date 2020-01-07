Son on the run after allegedly killing father in Mandeville
MANDEVILLE, Manchester - A Manchester man accused of fatally chopping his father in the community of New Green on Monday night is being sought by the police.
The deceased has been identified as Pansford Thompson who is believed to be in his 60s.
Reports are that shortly before 9:00 pm, Thompson was attacked and allegedly chopped by his son at their home.
Residents alerted the police and on their arrival the deceased was seen lying in a pool of blood in the driveway of his home with multiple chop wounds to the head and upper body.
The accused fled the scene.
A large crowd gathered at the murder scene as detectives probed the incident.
The body was later removed to the morgue.
This is the first murder to be recorded in the parish since the start of 2020.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy