South Africa records over 13,000 new virus cases
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — South Africa is again reporting more than 13,000 new confirmed daily coronavirus cases.
The country's total as increased to 421,996. More than 6,300 people have died in the pandemic in South Africa, which makes up more than half the recorded cases on the African continent.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday that schools would “take a break” for a month to protect children from the surging infections. Businesses are feeling the financial impact.
There were protests by hospitality and restaurant workers this week, calling for more loosening of lockdown restrictions.
