South Africa's president in quarantine as virus cases rise
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he has gone into quarantine after coming into contact with a dinner guest who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Ramaphosa came into contact with a guest at a dinner of 35 people in Johannesburg last weekend, the president's spokesman said Wednesday. The dinner was to raise funds to support South Africa's schools.
"The event adhered stringently to COVID-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks," acting spokesman Tyrone Seale said. "As was the case with all guests, the president himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests."
Ramaphosa is not showing any symptoms and is working at home, he said. The guest who tested positive is getting medical care, he said.
Ramaphosa learned of his possible exposure Tuesday night, after he had unveiled a statue at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International airport and later answered questions from parliament in an online briefing.
Ramaphosa's quarantine comes as South Africa is experiencing a rise COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in South Africa has risen over the past two weeks from 2.72 new cases per 100,000 people on October 13 to 2.78 new cases per 100,000 people on October 27.
