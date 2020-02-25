South Florida doctors address Caribbean Neurosciences Symposium

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dr Andrew Rosenthal, board-certified trauma surgeon, and Dr Heather Spader, paediatric neurosurgeon at the Memorial Healthcare System in South Florida, were in Jamaica from February 20 to the 22 to participate in the 18th annual Caribbean Neurosciences Symposium held in Kingston.

The symposium, which was organised and hosted by the Caribbean Neurological Association along with the Department of Surgery at The University Hospital of the West Indies, provided critical updates for doctors, invaluable teaching for residents in training, and an opportunity for trainees to interview for electives and fellowships with visiting faculties.

This year's topics included interventional medicine and emergencies, cancer care, trauma, vascular, spine oncology and critical care.

Dr Rosenthal addressed the controversial topic relating to the true role of TXA (Tranexamic Acid) in trauma resuscitation and management of coagulopathy haemorrhage.

He provided an overview of this medication, its application and latest research.

“While an important part of my work takes place in the operating room, the most rewarding part of my job is connecting with patients and their families. It was an honour and a privilege to be in Jamaica and share with my colleagues the knowledge, techniques, and cases that provide to our patients a better quality of life,” Dr Rosenthal stated.

On the other hand, Dr Heather Spader, a paediatric neurosurgeon at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital – part of the Memorial Healthcare System – elaborated on the indications for dorsal rhizotomy, the surgical anatomy, and also discussed the outcomes from this type of surgery. She also presented progress for the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumours for paediatric patients.

“Neurology and neuroscience have always fascinated me. My approach to care is based on creating a connection with my patients and their families, discuss when something is significant or not, and the impact the delivery of care will have in their lives. It's important to walk them through the process,” Dr Spader expressed.