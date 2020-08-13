South Florida records new cases of West Nile Virus

MIAMI, Florida— The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is under a mosquito-borne illness alert, following the confirmation of seven additional human cases of West Nile virus infection in the county. among residents.

Miami-Dade has recorded total of 33 West Nile virus infections so far this year, the department said.

There are also confirmed cases in Palm Beach (two) and Broward counties (one).

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat infections in people.

The Miami-Dade health department said most people infected with West Nile virus do not feel sick, and less than one per cent of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

"About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, pain, and fatigue. People with mild illness typically recover within about a week with symptomatic treatment.

"Less than one per cent of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. Symptoms typically appear between two and 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. People over the age of 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at an increased risk for severe disease," the department explained.

To keep the virus at bay, residents are advised to be diligent in their personal mosquito protection efforts by remembering to "Drain and Cover”- drain standing water, and cover themselves with clothes and/or repellent as well as their windows and doors with insect screens.