South Korean educational group joins IDB in promoting quality education in the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) says the Korea Education and Research Information Service (KERIS), a governmental organisation under the South Korean Ministry of Education, has joined the Coalition for 21st Century Skills in promoting inclusion, equity and quality education in Latin American and the Caribbean.

The coalition is a multi-sector partnership led by the IDB to promote the development and strengthening of transversal skills in Latin America and the Caribbean.

As part of its membership in the coalition, the Washington-based financial institution said KERIS will collaborate with it and other partners on “new ways to leverage innovation projects to advance equity and inclusion in education”.

“The main contribution of the KERIS to the coalition is sharing their experiences and expertise in digital literacy skills,” the IDB said.

“This partnership strengthens ties between Korea's Ministry of Education and the IDB in programmes that focus on transversal skills, specifically measuring digital literacy skills and developing policies related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and digital literacy skills,” it added.

KERIS develops and advises current and future government policies and initiatives related to education.

It also specialises in enhancing the effective use of ICT in education and research, the IDB said.

In addition, one of the coalition's concrete actions in response to COVID-19 is creating a virtual space in which its members are sharing information, ideas, and knowledge through a series of blogs about the importance of education and transversal skills in the context of the pandemic.