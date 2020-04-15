South Manchester residents bemoan water woes amid COVID-19 fear

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Residents of southern Manchester are bemoaning the lack of piped water and the inadequate trucking of the basic commodity amid the spread of the dreadful novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In addition, Member of Parliament (PNP) for Manchester Southern Michael Stewart is calling on the Government to release funds promised for the trucking of water to communities.

“I am calling on the Government to release the funding that they have promised the Members of Parliament and the Councillors, over four weeks now, so that the water can be trucked into the areas as quickly as possible,” Stewart told the Jamaica Observer via telephone on Wednesday.

Frustrated residents told the Observer that they have been without piped water for almost two months.

“This is the worst we ever see it [water crisis] … My concern is if it [COVID-19] reach down yah everyone going to die, because without water we cannot survive. A over seven weeks, from February 24 we nuh get no water in the pipe,” 63-year-old Alligator Pond resident Roy Ewers said.

“We have to a buy water, the NWC truck doesn't come often in the area. Nearly two weeks now we no get no trucked water. During the Easter holiday we had to buy water,” he added.

Stewart told the Observer that private truckers have withdrawn their service until they are paid.

“The pump at Duff House has been taken out more than four weeks now. I have been trucking water down there, [but] the sad thing about it is that the Government has made a promise to send a million dollars for trucking at the Municipal Corporation, and up to yesterday when I checked not one red cent has been received by the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

“It is really putting a strain on the Member of Parliament who has to be asking the truckers to truck water. They have to buy the water, pay for the gas oil, pay their drivers and they have not been able to collect one cent for the past four weeks,” said Stewart.

“The truckers are demanding their pay and they are not willing to truck more water unless they get payment,” he went on.

The farming communities of Duff House and New Forrest have also been affected by the water woes.

A resident of Duff House, Valcon Simpson, who is also a farmer, complained that the irrigation water supply is not sufficient to alleviate the water woes.

“No water not really in the area and the irrigation water not sufficient. I plant watermelon, scallion and tomato. My big farm of watermelon by the end of next week them ready but is almost two months now we nuh get no water from the National Water Commission (NWC). The whole area nuh have none,” he said.

Kasey Williams