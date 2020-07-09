PHOTOS: Southborough's finest

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Southborough Primary School congratulated its top performers in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams, with an awards ceremony at the school this morning.

Top girl and boy, Jemila Auld and Prince Rattray, were the highlights of the morning, and a very pleased Principal Carlyle Thompson, Vice- Principal Lyndon Edwards, parents and staff were on hand to dish out congratulations.

Photographer Karl McLarty was there to capture these moments.