Southee takes five as West Indies are forced to follow on
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AFP) - Tim Southee finished with a five wicket haul to wrap up the West Indies first innings early on day three of the second Test in Wellington as New Zealand enforced the follow on.
The West Indies, who lost the first Test by an innings and 134 runs, resumed the day at 124 for eight and were all out for 131.
It left them 329 behind New Zealand's first innings 460.
Southee, who took the final two wickets, finished with five for 32 to go with the five for 34 by Kyle Jamieson, who was not required to bowl on the third morning.
It is only the third time two bowlers have taken five wickets each in an innings for New Zealand.
