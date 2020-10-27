Spain doctors stage walkout over health system

MADRID, Spain — Spanish doctors are staging their first national walkout in 25 years to protest what they say are poor working conditions and the weakened state of the national public health system.

The 24-hour strike was called by the State Confederation of Medical Unions, which wants health authorities to negotiate changes in the sector. The confederation says the coronavirus pandemic has exposed a lack of investment public health system in recent decades.

The protest came as the government said its proposed 2021 state budget includes a 151 per cent increase in spending for the public health sector.