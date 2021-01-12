Spain extends entry ban on travellers from UK
MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Spain on Tuesday extended for another two weeks a ban on people entering from the UK by air or sea because of concerns over the new strain of the coronavirus detected there.
The entry restriction, which does not apply to Spanish nationals and those with legal residency in Spain, will remain in effect until February 2, the Spanish government said in a statement.
Like most European nations, Spain imposed the entry restrictions on December 22 following the discovery in Britain of a new strain of the coronavirus thought to be more contagious.
The restriction, initially put in place for two weeks, was already renewed once for a similar period.
The government said it had decided to extend it again because of "some uncertainties over the reach of the new strain" of the coronavirus, the statement said.
"The epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom has progressively worsened," it said.
At the same time there has been an increase in Spain in cases "linked to the new strain", the statement added.
The new strain of the virus, whose discovery set off alarm bells worldwide, appears to spread more easily than other types but experts say there is no evidence it is more lethal or resistant to vaccines.
About 70 cases of the variant have been detected in Spain, according to the latest health ministry figures.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy