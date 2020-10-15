Spain records 13,000 new COVID-19 cases
MADRID, Spain (AP) — Spain added more than 13,000 coronavirus cases on Thursday.
Spain's health ministry reported 6,603 new infections diagnosed in the previous 24 hours. The other cases were diagnosed in recent days but not reported until now by regional officials.
The government's top virus expert, Fernando Simón, says while “no province is where we want it to be” in terms of infections, “we have the sensation that we are in a process of stabilisation”.
Spain leads Europe with 921,374 confirmed cases. It's recorded 33,553 deaths. However, health experts believe the actual number is higher due to a shortage of tests early in the pandemic.
