Spain reports highest daily increase of COVID cases since June
MADRID, Spain (AP) — Spain reported 1,895 new coronavirus cases Friday, more than 200 from the previous day.
It's the highest daily increase in coronavirus infections since the country ended a lockdown in June.
The Health Ministry says the Madrid region, with 567, and the Basque country, with 403, accounted for around half of the new cases in the last 24 hours.
But the report didn't include the Aragón region, which on Thursday had the highest number of new cases with more than 300. The Health Ministry says Aragón had technical problems in reporting.
Since the outbreak began, Spain has confirmed 314,362 cases and more than 28,500 deaths.
