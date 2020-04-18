Spain to extend coronavirus lockdown through May 9: PM

MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is to extend its nationwide lockdown until May 9, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday.

Restrictions on movements would be loosened slightly however to allow children time outside from April 27, he added.

Spain, which has been under lockdown since March 14, has recorded 20,043 deaths from the virus, according to the latest official figures.

"We have done the hardest part through responsibility and social discipline... we are putting the most extreme moments behind us," Sanchez said.

He nonetheless insisted that Spaniards should not put at risk the fragile and insufficient gains made so far with hasty decisions. The end to the confinement would be "prudent and progressive", he said.