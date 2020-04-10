Spanish Jamaica Foundation donates US$200k to COVID-19 fight

MONTEGO BAY, St James— Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has described the Spanish Jamaica Foundation's donation of some $28 million towards Government's COVID-19 recovery programme as meaningful, citing that the funds will go towards the procurement of well-needed protective gears and ventilators.

“This donation is very important to us because the tourism industry is a critical part of the whole recovery programme for COVID-19. We are impacted greatly by it, as you know, but we also must be a central part of the management and recovery activities,” stated Bartlett.

He added: “The donation from the Spanish Jamaica Foundation now brings us to over US$1.2 million from our hotels to various aspects of the recovery programme for COVID-19."

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Spain to Jamaica, Josep Maria Bosch has indicated that there is a likelihood of an increase in the US$200,000 donation.

"Spain will try to be closer to Jamaica, it may be a small part of the fight, but we are very happy to be contributing to this effort. The amount will be US$200,000 and some of the companies are thinking of doing special new donations. So maybe the figure will be increased in the future,” said the Spanish diplomat during a digital press briefing hosted by the Ministry of Tourism on Thursday.

He added: “The members of the foundation have expressed a will to cooperate with the Government of Jamaica…Almost every dollar that was in their accounts has been allocated for special donations to the Ministry of Health to support the fight against the virus."

Meanwhile, Senior Advisor and Strategist, Delano Seiveright noted that many stakeholders are doing their part to assist the Government in its aggressive efforts to manage Covid-19.

“Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) members are collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to provide well-needed rooms for recovery/quarantine of COVID-19 patients. Sandals Resorts International has provided rooms, transportation for healthcare workers, hand held thermometers and ventilators in excess of $20 million; the Issa Trust Foundation has donated $32 million in critical supplies; Round Hill Hotel and Villas is working with Hanover Charities to use all perishables to support soup kitchens in Lucea, where they will continue to feed up to 700 persons on a frequent basis; the Hendrickson group are putting together major support and many others have or are coming onboard,” Seiveright noted.

The Spanish-Jamaican Foundation includes members from various Spanish-owned hotels and companies that hold investments in Jamaica. It is a non-profit organisation objective is to foster partnerships between both countries through projects and initiatives of educational, cultural and social character.