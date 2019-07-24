Spanish Town Hospital gets new elevator

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Health Fund (NHF) is announcing the commissioning of an elevator at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine on Friday, July 26.

According to NHF, a new elevator was needed at the 400-bed, Type B hospital as it is considered one of the most active hospitals in the island.

Workload at the Spanish Town Hospital is comparable to that of Type A hospitals, the NHF said.

The new elevator, funded by the NHF, will now increase the efficiency of the hospital, which is situated in a parish with a population of over 500,000 people.

Minister of Health & Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton and Everton Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of the NHF will be key speakers at the commissioning.

The value of the elevator installation was not disclosed.