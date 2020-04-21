Spanish Town ITA to remain closed until May 6

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Ministry of Transport and Mining is advising that the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) depot in Spanish Town will remain closed until May 6.

The Spanish Town ITA closed on April 15, following a lock down of the entire St Catherine. The lock down was initiated after a spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the parish.

The ministry said all other depots remain operational at this time.

“While the ministry is aware of the importance of attaining a motor vehicle's certification of fitness, the wellbeing of its employees and the people of Jamaica are of paramount importance,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Transport and Mining apologised for the inconvenience and thanked customers and members of the public for their understanding and observing the measures outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are encouraged to continue to practice the safety guidelines recommended by the health ministry and utilise the COVID-19 helpline at 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) for any suspected cases.