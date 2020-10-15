Spanish Town Road ITA depot to reopen after Heroes Weekend

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Spanish Town Road Depot of the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) is scheduled to reopen with full service on Tuesday, October 20 following the Heroes Weekend.

The ITA said the facility is now safe to reopen for business following deep cleaning and sanitisation exercises after the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case at the location.

During the closure, the authority had advised persons with scheduled appointments at that location to visit the Harbour View depot to conduct business.