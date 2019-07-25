Spanish Town Road bridge at Three Miles opened for two weeks — NWA
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists in the Three Miles area of St Andrew now have the option of travelling by one of the newly built bridges at the interchange.
The National Works Agency (NWA) says that for the next two weeks it will be allowing motorists to use a section of the lower level bridge located along Spanish Town Road as it completes critical pipe-laying works at ground level.
According to NWA Manager, Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, the side of the bridge, which motorists would use to travel eastbound to downtown Kingston, is now accommodating two-way traffic, one lane in either direction.
“The arrangement is temporary and the bridge will be reclosed following the completion of underground works being done at ground level. Motorists may however encounter delays during peak hours as the driving surface is incomplete in some sections,” he said.
Meanwhile, the NWA is reminding those who plan on using the bridge that the lanes are still unmarked and street lamps have not yet been installed. It therefore urges due care when travelling on the overpass.
The Spanish Town Road bridge works is overall 96 per cent complete with paving completed on some areas. Only road markings, the installation of street lamps and the construction of 20 metres of retaining walls are outstanding, the NWA said.
