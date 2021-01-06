Spanish Town construction worker missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Twenty-five-year-old Orane Bailey, a construction worker of Corletts Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine has been missing since Saturday.

He is of brown complexion and medium build.

Reports are that Bailey was last seen about 3:30 pm on March Pen Road in the parish. When last seen, he was wearing a red shirt, black pants and a pair of slippers. All attempts to contact him have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Orane Bailey is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.