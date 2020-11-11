Spanish Town man charged for teen's murder

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Detectives assigned to the Spanish Town Police Station arrested and charged 26-year-old Steven Burke of Hanover Street, Spanish Town with murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. Burke was charged following the shooting death of a man and the injuring of another on Salt Pond Road in the parish on August 20.

The dead man has been identified as 19-year-old Claude Smith of Salt Pond Road.

Reports are that about 3:20 pm, Burke and two other men, armed with guns, opened fire at Smith and the other man. They were taken to hospital where Smith was pronounced dead and the other man admitted in serious condition.

Burke was apprehended on October 30 and charged on Monday.

He is to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on November 17.