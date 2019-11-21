Spanish Town player wins $45-m Lotto jackpot

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Supreme Ventures says its Lotto jackpot of $45 million was won last evening.

The winning numbers are 06, 10, 11, 12, 21 and 33. The bonus ball was 13.

Supreme Ventures said the lucky ticket was purchased at JJ Mobile Phone & Company in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

This is the second Lotto jackpot hit in seven weeks. The previous winner copped $277 million on October 12, the second largest jackpot in two years.

The winner will have 90 days to come forward with the winning ticket in order to begin the process to claim their multimillion-dollar jackpot.