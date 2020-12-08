Spanish Town police appeal to relatives of man missing for 10 years

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Spanish Town police are appealing to Damaine Wray and Princess Rose, who they believe to be relatives of Jason Wray — who has been missing for ten years — to make contact with them.

Thirty-four-year-old Jason Wray of Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town, has been missing since June 2009. The police said he was last seen leaving home about 6:00 pm.

Damaine Wray, Princess Rose, and anyone knowing their whereabouts or the whereabouts of Jason Wray, is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305 or the nearest police station.