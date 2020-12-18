Spanish Town police list 2 persons of interest

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The Spanish Town Police have listed two persons of interest in relation to ongoing investigations in the parish.

They are Shelby Gibson and Desmond Knight, whose last known address was Tangelo Drive, Spanish Town.

They are being asked to visit the Spanish Town Police Station. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876)984-2305, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.