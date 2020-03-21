Spanish Town police want to find 'Yellow'

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Investigators from the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Ivor Stennett, otherwise called 'Yellow', of Hoose Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine who is a person of interest in a case currently before the courts.

Stennett, or anyone knowing his whereabouts, is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.